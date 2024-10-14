Summarize Simplifying... In short Craft your own vegan Cornish pasties with a simple four-step process.

Vegan Cornish pasty crafting guide

By Anujj Trehaan 05:20 pm Oct 14, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The Cornish pasty, a traditional British dish, has been a staple in Cornwall since the 17th century. Originally made for miners as a hearty meal that could be easily carried, it has evolved over time. Today, we're adapting this classic to fit a vegan diet, ensuring everyone can enjoy its rich history and delicious taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the pastry, 350 grams of plain flour, 100 grams of vegan butter, 100 grams of vegetable shortening, a pinch of salt, and six to eight tablespoons of cold water. For the filling, one large potato, one small swede (rutabaga), half an onion, two tablespoons of vegan beef-style stock powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the pastry dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Add the vegan butter and vegetable shortening. Using your fingertips or a pastry blender, rub the fats into the flour until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Gradually add cold water and mix until it forms a dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make the filling mixture

While the dough chills, prepare the filling. Mix diced potato, swede (rutabaga), and chopped onion in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of vegan beef-style stock powder, seasoning with salt and pepper. Stir well to ensure the mixture is flavorful, guaranteeing a savory bite in every piece of your pasty. This preparation promises a rich taste experience.

Step 3

Assemble your pasties

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Roll the chilled dough on a floured surface until it's about three millimeters thick. Cut out circles, around 20 centimeters in diameter, using a plate or bowl as a guide. Spoon filling onto one half of each circle, leaving space at the edge. Fold over to encase the filling, and crimp edges to seal.

Step 4

Bake to perfection

Place assembled pasties on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut small slits on top for steam to escape. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Let them cool slightly before serving. This guide helps you create delicious vegan cornish pasties, perfect for sharing or enjoying at home.