Summarize Simplifying... In short Indulge in the exotic flavors of vegan Indonesian gudeg, a dish steeped in Javanese culture.

Start by boiling young jackfruit until tender, then simmer it in a pot of spiced coconut milk, palm sugar, and aromatic herbs until it thickens into a stew-like consistency.

Serve this vegan delight over steamed rice or flatbreads for a unique culinary experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Try this vegan Indonesian gudeg recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:40 am Nov 18, 202411:40 am

What's the story Gudeg is a traditional Javanese dish from the heart of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. It's created by stewing young unripe jackfruit in a blend of palm sugar and coconut milk. This dish is a cultural icon, always served with rice. We've crafted a vegan version, so everyone can experience the rich flavors of Indonesian cuisine. Join us on this culinary adventure.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need 500 grams of young unripe jackfruit, two cups of coconut milk, 1/2 cup of palm sugar, four bay leaves, two lemongrass stalks, five kaffir lime leaves, one teaspoon of tamarind paste, salt to taste, and water as needed.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Start by boiling the jackfruit in a large pot of water for approximately an hour or until it turns tender. This step is crucial as it not only softens the jackfruit but also prepares it to soak up the flavors in the next stages. After boiling, drain the water and keep it aside.

Step 2

Cooking with spices

In a separate pot, combine two cups of coconut milk, one-half cup of grated palm sugar, four bay leaves, two bruised lemongrass stalks, five kaffir lime leaves, one teaspoon of tamarind paste, and salt to taste. Stir everything well over medium heat. Wait for it to reach a gentle boil. This spice-infused coconut milk forms the flavorful base for our gudeg.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Transfer the cooked jackfruit to the pot with the spiced coconut milk mixture. Reduce the heat to low and simmer uncovered for approximately two hours, or until most of the liquid has evaporated and the mixture has thickened. Remember to stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once it's thick like stewed fruit compote, you're done! Remove it from the heat and let it cool a bit before serving. Vegan Indonesian gudeg is traditionally served over steamed rice but it's equally delicious with flatbreads. This vegan delight not only provides an exotic flavor but also a unique opportunity to experience Javanese culture through its culinary practices. Happy cooking!