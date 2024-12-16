Summarize Simplifying... In short Indulge in a vegan twist on traditional Japanese mochi ice cream with this simple recipe.

Start by freezing small balls of your favorite vegan ice cream.

Then, create a sweet, sticky dough from glutinous rice flour, water, and sugar, which you'll microwave until it turns translucent.

Roll out this dough, cut into circles, and wrap each around an ice cream ball.

Vegan Japanese mochi ice cream recipe

What's the story Vegan Japanese mochi ice cream blends the classic taste of traditional mochi with the benefits of vegan cuisine. Hailing from Japan, mochi is a delicacy made from sweet rice cake and is often enjoyed during celebrations and special occasions. This vegan take, featuring dairy-free ice cream, provides a refreshing and culturally authentic treat that can be enjoyed by those with various dietary preferences. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan treat, you will need 100 grams of glutinous rice flour (also known as sweet rice flour), 200 ml of water, 50 grams of sugar, cornstarch for dusting, and approximately 500 grams of your favorite vegan ice cream flavor. Select a creamy and flavorful ice cream to achieve the most delicious outcome.

Step 1

Prepare the ice cream balls

Start by scooping your vegan ice cream into small balls using an ice cream scoop or a spoon. Place these balls on a tray lined with parchment paper and freeze until they are completely solid, ideally overnight. This step is crucial as it ensures the ice cream stays firm while you wrap it in the mochi layer.

Step 2

Make the mochi dough

Combine the glutinous rice flour, water, and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until the mixture is smooth. Loosely cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Make sure to leave a small opening for the steam to escape. Microwave the mixture on high. After each minute, pause the microwave and stir the mixture. Continue this process until the mixture thickens and turns translucent. This should take approximately three to four minutes.

Step 3

Shape and fill with ice cream

Once it has cooled slightly but is still pliable, dust your work surface with cornstarch to avoid sticking. Transfer the mochi dough to the surface and roll it out to approximately a quarter inch thickness using a rolling pin also dusted with cornstarch. Use a cookie cutter or cup to cut out circles.

Step 4

Assemble your mochi ice creams

Place a vegan ice cream ball on each mochi circle. Wrap the dough around the ice cream, sealing it at the top. Dust hands with cornstarch if needed to prevent sticking. Work quickly to prevent melting. Once wrapped, freeze until firm before serving. Enjoy these refreshing desserts that pay tribute to traditional Japanese flavors while accommodating contemporary dietary needs.