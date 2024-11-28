Summarize Simplifying... In short Indulge in these vegan, polyphenol-rich tea desserts for a healthy treat.

What's the story Enter the world of vegan desserts with a twist: the health benefits and unique flavors of polyphenol-rich teas. These treats are more than just delicious; they're packed with health benefits too. Want to increase your antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and more? Adding tea to your vegan desserts is a tasty and healthy way to do it.

Ingredient 1

Matcha green tea ice cream

Matcha, the finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, is prized for its high concentration of polyphenols. By blending matcha into a vegan ice cream base of coconut milk sweetened with dates, you get a dessert that's not only antioxidant-rich but also creamy and dreamy. This matcha green tea ice cream is a great way to experience the goodness of tea in a cool way.

Dish 2

Chai spiced apple tart

Chai's signature spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, provide more than just warmth; they're also packed with polyphenols. These spices, combined with apple in a tart, create a comforting dessert with the bonus of being good for your digestion. Opting for almond flour for the crust not only makes the chai spiced apple tart gluten-free but also adds a nutty dimension that pairs perfectly with the filling.

Dish 3

Hibiscus berry sorbet

Hibiscus tea is a vibrant, tangy drink that's good for your health - it can lower your blood pressure, you see. But when you combine that with mixed berries (think strawberries, blueberries), and freeze the whole thing into a sorbet, you create an antioxidant-packed, refreshing treat. This hibiscus berry sorbet is beautiful to look at, super refreshing on a hot day, and full of health benefits.

Dish 4

Earl Grey lavender cake

The distinct bergamot flavor of Earl Grey tea beautifully complements the aromatic lavender in this vegan cake. By utilizing almond milk and flaxseeds as substitutes for traditional ingredients, this recipe ensures a vegan-friendly treat without compromising on texture or flavor. This Earl Grey lavender cake is the perfect sophisticated option, combining the soothing benefits of tea and lavender.