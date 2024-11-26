Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Kashmiri pulao by rinsing and soaking basmati rice, then boiling it.

Sauté mixed nuts and dried fruits in vegan butter, set aside, and in the same pan, brown onions with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and bay leaves.

Combine the spiced onions with the rice, add boiling water, saffron, and salt, simmer until water is absorbed, and fold in the sautéed nuts and fruits before serving.

This pulao is a flavorful fusion of spices, nuts, and fruits, promising a delightful culinary experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Kashmiri pulao: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:15 pm Nov 26, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Vegan Kashmiri pulao is a luxurious, fragrant rice dish originating from the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, India. It's distinguished by its harmonious medley of spices, nuts, and fruits, culminating in a captivating sweet and savory symphony. While traditionally savored during celebrations and festivals, this vegan adaptation ensures you can relish its cultural warmth without compromise. Roll up your sleeves, it's time to cook.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Kashmiri pulao, gather two cups of basmati rice, four cups of water, one large onion thinly sliced, one cup mixed dried fruits (raisins, apricots), half a cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews), two tablespoons oil or vegan butter, one teaspoon saffron strands soaked in warm water, two cinnamon sticks, four cardamom pods, two bay leaves, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the rice

Begin by rinsing the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak it in fresh water for approximately 30 minutes then drain. This step is key to getting that perfect, fluffy pulao texture. While the rice is soaking, bring four cups of water to boil in a large pot for cooking the rice.

Step 2

Sauteing the nuts and fruits

In a large pan or skillet, melt two tablespoons of oil or vegan butter over medium heat. Toss in the mixed nuts and give them a good stir until they begin to slightly brown. Next, add the dried fruits to the pan and saute for another minute or so until they get all plump and juicy. Take them out of the pan and keep them aside.

Step 3

Cooking with spices

In the same pan you used for the nuts and fruits, add more oil if necessary and toss in cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, bay leaves and thinly sliced onions. Saute until the onions become golden brown. This step is important as it infuses the oil with the flavors of the spices, which is essential for achieving the authentic taste of pulao.

Step 4

Combining all elements

Add the drained rice to the spiced onion mixture, stirring well to ensure each grain is coated. Pour in boiling water, saffron along with its soaking water, and salt to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and let it simmer until all the water has been absorbed (15-20 minutes). Gently fold in the sauteed nuts and fruits just before serving.