Vegan Oaxacan tlayudas crunch tutorial
Tlayudas (aka Mexican pizzas) hail from the beautiful region of Oaxaca, Mexico. They're traditionally large tortillas with a bean and cheese spread, and assorted toppings. Our vegan interpretation keeps the heart of this dish alive while making it plant-based friendly. By replacing the animal-derived ingredients with tasty vegan counterparts, you can savor this delicious meal guilt-free. Alright, enough talking. Let's start cooking.
Gather the following ingredients
You need one large corn tortilla (gluten-free if needed), 1/2 cup refried black beans (make sure they're vegan), one cup shredded vegan cheese (mozzarella or cheddar), 1/2 red onion, one tomato, 1/4 cup radishes, 1/2 avocado, and fresh cilantro for garnish. For the sauce, gather two tablespoons of adobo sauce and one tablespoon of olive oil.
Prepare the tortilla
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly brush both sides of your tortilla with olive oil and place it on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately five minutes or until it begins to crisp up slightly. Don't skip this step! It creates the crunchy base that defines a good tlayuda.
Add toppings
Apply a generous layer of refried beans to the entire surface of the crisped tortilla. Then, sprinkle a healthy amount of shredded vegan cheese. Add a layer of thinly sliced red onions and tomatoes, evenly distributed over the cheese. The mix of these ingredients not only contributes to the taste but also guarantees that our tlayuda looks vibrant and colorful.
Bake to perfection
Put the tortilla with toppings back in the oven for five to seven minutes, or until the vegan cheese nicely melts over them. The baking time may depend on the efficiency of your oven and how crispy you want your base to be. This step will make sure that the cheese perfectly covers the toppings, adding to the taste and texture of your vegan tlayuda.
Garnish and serve
Once it's out of the oven, pile on some avocado slices, radishes, and fresh cilantro. A generous drizzle of adobo sauce brings a burst of flavor. This step introduces freshness and complexity with creamy avocado and spicy adobo sauce. It transforms the vegan Oaxacan tlayuda into the ultimate plant-based indulgence.