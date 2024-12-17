Summarize Simplifying... In short Craft a vegan Oaxacan tlayuda by baking a large corn tortilla brushed with olive oil until crisp, then layering it with refried black beans, vegan cheese, red onion, and tomato.

Bake until the cheese melts, then garnish with avocado, radishes, cilantro, and a drizzle of adobo sauce for a vibrant, crunchy, and flavorful plant-based indulgence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Oaxacan tlayudas crunch tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 11:45 am Dec 17, 202411:45 am

What's the story Tlayudas (aka Mexican pizzas) hail from the beautiful region of Oaxaca, Mexico. They're traditionally large tortillas with a bean and cheese spread, and assorted toppings. Our vegan interpretation keeps the heart of this dish alive while making it plant-based friendly. By replacing the animal-derived ingredients with tasty vegan counterparts, you can savor this delicious meal guilt-free. Alright, enough talking. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You need one large corn tortilla (gluten-free if needed), 1/2 cup refried black beans (make sure they're vegan), one cup shredded vegan cheese (mozzarella or cheddar), 1/2 red onion, one tomato, 1/4 cup radishes, 1/2 avocado, and fresh cilantro for garnish. For the sauce, gather two tablespoons of adobo sauce and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Step 1

Prepare the tortilla

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly brush both sides of your tortilla with olive oil and place it on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately five minutes or until it begins to crisp up slightly. Don't skip this step! It creates the crunchy base that defines a good tlayuda.

Step 2

Add toppings

Apply a generous layer of refried beans to the entire surface of the crisped tortilla. Then, sprinkle a healthy amount of shredded vegan cheese. Add a layer of thinly sliced red onions and tomatoes, evenly distributed over the cheese. The mix of these ingredients not only contributes to the taste but also guarantees that our tlayuda looks vibrant and colorful.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Put the tortilla with toppings back in the oven for five to seven minutes, or until the vegan cheese nicely melts over them. The baking time may depend on the efficiency of your oven and how crispy you want your base to be. This step will make sure that the cheese perfectly covers the toppings, adding to the taste and texture of your vegan tlayuda.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

Once it's out of the oven, pile on some avocado slices, radishes, and fresh cilantro. A generous drizzle of adobo sauce brings a burst of flavor. This step introduces freshness and complexity with creamy avocado and spicy adobo sauce. It transforms the vegan Oaxacan tlayuda into the ultimate plant-based indulgence.