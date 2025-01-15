What's the story

Picarones are a classic Peruvian dessert. Think doughnuts, but with a twist: they're made from squash and sweet potato!

This delicacy has been a part of Peruvian culture since colonial times, evolving from the Spanish bunuelos.

Drizzled with traditional miel de chancaca syrup, picarones are the ultimate treat for festivals.

Our vegan recipe stays true to the original while making it enjoyable for everyone.

Fire up those pans!