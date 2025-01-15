Impress your guests with this vegan Peruvian picarones recipe
What's the story
Picarones are a classic Peruvian dessert. Think doughnuts, but with a twist: they're made from squash and sweet potato!
This delicacy has been a part of Peruvian culture since colonial times, evolving from the Spanish bunuelos.
Drizzled with traditional miel de chancaca syrup, picarones are the ultimate treat for festivals.
Our vegan recipe stays true to the original while making it enjoyable for everyone.
Fire up those pans!
Ingredients list
Gather the following ingredients
Gather one cup mashed sweet potato, one cup mashed squash (butternut or kabocha), two cups all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of yeast, a pinch of salt, warm water (as needed), two cups brown sugar for the syrup, one cinnamon stick for the syrup, and zest of one orange for the syrup.
Step 1
Prepare the dough
In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed sweet potato and squash along with all-purpose flour, baking powder, yeast, and a pinch of salt.
Slowly incorporate warm water while kneading until a smooth, elastic dough is formed. It should be sticky but manageable.
Cover with a damp cloth and allow it to rest in a warm place for approximately two hours or until doubled in size.
Step 2
Make the syrup
As your dough is resting, make the syrup.
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine brown sugar, one cinnamon stick, orange zest, and two cups of water.
Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved.
Reduce heat to low and let it simmer until it becomes syrupy. This will take around 20 minutes.
Step 3
Shape and fry picarones
After your dough has doubled in size, heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to approximately 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).
Moisten your hands with water to avoid sticking, then tear off small pieces of dough and shape them into rings by first forming balls and then poking holes in the middle.
Fry until they turn a nice golden brown on both sides.
Step 4
Serve with joy
Drain picarones on paper towels to remove excess oil, then serve warm with syrup. These vegan treats are irresistibly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
This recipe stays true to the cultural heart of Peruvian picarones, while making them accessible to everyone.
Ideal for vegans or anyone looking to experience traditional flavors with a modern twist.