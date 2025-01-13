What's the story

Teff, the world's tiniest ancient grain and Ethiopia's secret superfood, is a game-changer in vegan baking.

This minuscule grain is a nutritional powerhouse, offering a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat flours.

Plus, its versatility opens up a world of possibilities, from breads like injera to delectable desserts.

Knowing the types of teff and how to use them in baking can elevate the taste and health factor of your vegan treats.