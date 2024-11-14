Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Scottish rumbledethumps with simple ingredients like potatoes, cabbage, onions, olive oil, salt, pepper, and vegan cheese.

Boil and mash the potatoes, sauté the onions and cabbage, mix them together, and bake with a vegan cheese topping until golden-brown.

Enjoy this hearty dish on its own or with a salad for an extra veggie boost. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Scottish rumbledethumps: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:19 pm Nov 14, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Rumbledethumps is a classic Scottish comfort food, similar to the English bubble and squeak or the Irish colcannon. It's a delicious blend of potato, cabbage, and onion, mashed together and then baked to perfection. Hailing from the Borders region of Scotland, this hearty dish has warmed hearts (and stomachs!) for hundreds of years. We've made it vegan-friendly without compromising on its essence. Time to put on the chef's hat.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Scottish rumbledethumps, gather three large potatoes (peeled and chopped), one small head of cabbage (shredded), two medium onions (finely chopped), three tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of black pepper, and one cup of vegan cheese (grated). You won't have to go hunting for any exotic ingredients, and the result is a hearty, comforting dish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

First, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, this should take around 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a separate pan, saute onions in one tablespoon of olive oil until translucent. This will take about five minutes. Next, add the cabbage to the onions and cook until slightly softened but still crunchy.

Step 2

Mashing and mixing

After the potatoes are fully cooked, drain them thoroughly and return them to the pot. Add two tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper to your liking. Mash everything together until it's smooth but still has some texture; you don't want to turn it into a puree. Now, incorporate your sauteed onion and cabbage mixture into the mashed potatoes until it's evenly mixed in.

Step 3

Baking your rumbledethumps

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Transfer the veggie mix into a lightly greased (with olive oil) baking dish. (You can also line the dish with parchment paper for easy cleanup.) Smooth the top with a spatula, and then sprinkle the grated vegan cheese evenly over the top.

Step 4

Final touches

Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 25 minutes, until the vegan cheese forms a golden-brown crust. Allow it to cool a bit before serving. This will help it set and make slicing easier. This vegan Scottish rumbledethumps provides classic comfort food for the plant-based lifestyle. Enjoy it on its own or with a salad for extra veggies.