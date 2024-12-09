Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Slovak lokse with just four ingredients: mashed potatoes, flour, salt, and olive oil.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:55 pm Dec 09, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Vegan Slovak lokse is a traditional Slovak dish made from potatoes and flour. This winter and festive season staple has been warming hearts (and bellies) for hundreds of years. It's simple, versatile, and now vegan, so everyone can enjoy a taste of this comforting cultural classic. Ready to get cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan Slovak lokse, you'll need two cups of peeled and boiled potatoes (mashed), one and a half cups of all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting), a pinch of salt to taste, and some olive oil for frying. The simplicity of the ingredients makes lokse a go-to dish for beginners and seasoned cooks alike.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by combining the mashed potatoes and salt in a large bowl. Slowly incorporate the flour into the potatoes, mixing until a smooth dough forms that doesn't stick to your hands. You may not need the entire quantity of flour, or you might need a little more, depending on how moist your potatoes are. The goal is to create a pliable dough.

Step 2

Roll out the dough

Once your dough is prepared, divide it into equal portions—aim for eight—and roll each portion into balls. On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to flatten each ball into thin circles approximately one-eighth inch thick or thinner if you can manage without tearing them. This thinness is key for ensuring your lokse cook through evenly.

Step 3

Cook on skillet

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly brush it with olive oil. Place one rolled-out dough circle onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface. Then flip it over to cook on the other side until golden brown spots appear. You don't need to add more oil after the first piece if you are using a good non-stick pan.

Step 4

Serve warm

Serve vegan Slovak lokse warm, they're best enjoyed fresh. Top them with vegan sour cream, garlic sauce, or just a sprinkle of salt or sugar. This simple recipe guarantees that the traditional lokse flavor and texture you love are maintained in its vegan version, providing warmth and comfort with every bite.