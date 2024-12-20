Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing vegan Taiwanese bubble tea at home with simple ingredients like tapioca pearls, your choice of black or green tea, sugar, plant-based milk, and ice cubes.

Vegan Taiwanese bubble tea recipe

What's the story Bubble tea, since its birth in Taiwan in the 1980s, has become a worldwide sensation. This vegan guide puts a plant-based spin on the classic, making sure no one misses out on the fun. Without any animal products, it still retains the delicious taste and texture bubble tea enthusiasts adore. Let's get blending!

Ingredients list

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan Taiwanese bubble tea at home are: one cup of tapioca pearls, four cups of water (for boiling pearls), two cups of brewed black or green tea (cooled), two tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste), one cup of almond milk or any other plant-based milk, and ice cubes as needed. With these simple ingredients, you can create a deliciously refreshing drink at home.

Step 1

Prepare the tapioca pearls

Start by bringing four cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Once the water is boiling, add the tapioca pearls and gently stir to prevent them from sticking together. Cook according to the package instructions until they are soft with a slight chewiness in the center. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.

Step 2

Brew your choice of tea

While your tapioca pearls are chilling, brew two cups of your favorite black or green tea. Let it cool completely before adding it to your bubble tea; this way, your drink stays nice and cold. You can speed up the process by brewing stronger tea with less water and then adding ice cubes to quickly cool it down.

Step 3

Sweeten your drink

In a large pitcher or jar, combine the fully cooled brewed tea with your preferred almond milk or any other plant-based milk of your choice. Next, add sugar according to your desired level of sweetness and stir until the sugar is thoroughly dissolved. This creates the creamy base that defines your vegan Taiwanese bubble tea, guaranteeing a velvety and satisfying flavor with each sip.

Step 4

Assemble your bubble tea

To serve, add a heaping scoop of the cooked tapioca pearls to the bottom of each glass. Then, add ice cubes to each glass, followed by the sweetened tea and milk mixture. Stir well to combine everything, and voila! Serving vegan Taiwanese bubble tea has never been easier! This recipe is perfect for vegans and anyone looking for a dairy-free alternative to this popular drink, without sacrificing flavor or texture.