These simple, delicious recipes not only add an extra serving of greens to your diet but also reduce the intake of refined grains.

Try these vibrant veggie dishes with rainbow chard magic

By Simran Jeet 11:10 am Dec 05, 202411:10 am

What's the story Rainbow chard, with its vibrant stems and nutrient-packed leaves, is a leafy green vegetable that can add a pop of color and a boost of nutrition to many dishes. In this article, we're sharing five unique ways to use rainbow chard in your meals. These ideas will not only make your dishes look more beautiful, but they'll also make them healthier.

Chard wrapped delights

Rainbow chard's vibrant leaves make a healthy and eye-catching alternative to traditional wraps or tortillas. Just blanch the leaves for 30 seconds to soften them up, then fill them with a tasty combo of quinoa, black beans, avocado, and fresh veggies. You've got yourself a nutritious, rainbow-colored lunch! This wrap hack not only sneaks in an extra serving of greens, but also cuts back on refined grains.

Stir-fry with a twist

Use rainbow chard in your stir-fries for a vibrant and healthy twist. First, separate the leaves from the stems (stems require more cooking time). Start by sauteing garlic and ginger in olive oil, then add the stems. Add other veggies like bell peppers and carrots next. Stir in the leaves until wilted. Season with soy sauce or tamari for an easy, delicious meal.

Hearty chard soups

Rainbow chard can be a fantastic addition to soups, adding a layer of flavor and a pop of color that makes any bowl look extra appetizing. Just slice it thin and toss it in near the end of cooking to keep it fresh and vibrant. Try it with lentils, potatoes, and tomatoes - it's great in both brothy and creamy soups.

Baked into chips

To make a nutritious snack, try rainbow chard chips. Preheat your oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the stems and tear the leaves into large pieces. Lightly toss them in olive oil with a pinch of salt. Spread them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until crisp, about 20 minutes. These chips are a deliciously crunchy way to get the benefits of rainbow chard.

Colorful quiches

Add colorful rainbow chard to your quiches for a nutritional and beautiful boost. Sauté chopped chard and onions until soft, then combine with your favorite cheese and a splash of milk. Pour the mixture into a pie crust or muffin tins for mini quiches. Bake until set and golden. Enjoy a tender, flavorful quiche packed with vitamins A, C, and K.