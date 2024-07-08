Forget jogging, people are 'fart walking' for good health
Move over brisk walks and jogs—meet the "fart walk." Coined by cookbook author Mairlyn Smith, this TikTok sensation involves a post-meal stroll to ease digestive woes like gas and bloating. Smith and her husband make it a nightly routine, strolling 60 minutes post-dinner to, well, let it all out! Let's explore this health-conscious concept of embracing gas while taking a stride in your step.
Benefits of post-meal walks for digestion
Studies and experts agree that taking a walk after a meal aids the digestive system. This light exercise helps the gastrointestinal (GI) tract break down food and absorb nutrients more effectively. Essentially, it's a simple way to give your GI tract a bit of a workout, promoting better digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.
Post-meal walks and gastric emptying
According to the journal Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity, walking helps move food through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract more efficiently. Studies also indicate that these "fart walks" speed up gastric emptying, the process of transferring food from the stomach to the small intestine, alleviating feelings of fullness and bloating after a meal. This light exercise significantly promotes better digestion and overall gastrointestinal health.
Managing blood sugar: The role of daily walks
The American Diabetes Association recommends daily 30-minute walks to regulate blood sugar levels and support individuals with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance. This moderate exercise routine is beneficial in improving glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity. By incorporating regular walks into daily routines, individuals can effectively manage their diabetes and promote overall health and wellness.
The gentle power of post-meal walking
The post-meal walk offers simplicity and flexibility. A 2021 study found that just 10 minutes of gentle movement can notably reduce bloating. Research in the European Journal of Applied Physiology and Occupational Physiology indicates moderate walking aids gastric emptying unlike high-intensity exercise. Whether strolling leisurely or briskly, any gentle movement enhances post-meal comfort and well-being without rigid time or intensity demands.