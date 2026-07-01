Where to try paragliding in Botswana
What's the story
Botswana's diverse landscapes make it an ideal destination for paragliding enthusiasts. The country's unique geography offers a range of experiences, from sweeping savannahs to dramatic cliffs. Whether you are a seasoned paraglider or a beginner looking for adventure, Botswana has something to offer. Here are some of the top paragliding spots in Botswana, each promising thrilling views and unforgettable experiences.
#1
Explore the Okavango Delta
The Okavango Delta is one of the most famous places in Botswana. It is not just known for its wildlife but also for its perfect paragliding conditions. The delta's vast expanse of water and land makes for a stunning backdrop as you glide through the air. The calm winds and open skies make it an ideal place for both beginners and experienced paragliders.
#2
Experience Tsodilo Hills
Tsodilo Hills is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its ancient rock paintings and cultural significance. The hills provide an amazing view for paragliders, with sweeping views of the surrounding desert landscape. The unique geological formations also make for an interesting challenge for those looking to test their skills.
#3
Discover Gaborone's urban landscapes
If you want to combine urban exploration with adventure sports, Gaborone is the place to be. Botswana's capital city has several spots where you can paraglide over the cityscape. The mix of modern architecture and natural beauty from above gives a different perspective of urban life in Botswana.
#4
Glide over Chobe National Park
Chobe National Park is famous for its rich wildlife and scenic beauty. Paragliding over this park gives you an opportunity to see elephants, giraffes, and other animals from above, without disturbing them on ground level. The park's varied terrain makes it an exciting place to explore different flying conditions while enjoying breathtaking views.
#5
Navigate Makgadikgadi Pan's vastness
Makgadikgadi Pan, one of the largest salt pans in the world, offers a surreal experience for paragliders. Its endless horizon creates an illusion of floating above nothingness. This is especially striking during the dry season when the pan is stark white under the sun. During the rainy season, it turns into a temporary lake, attracting migratory birds, and adding to its beauty.