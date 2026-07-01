What is perilla? Why is it trending in wellness?
What's the story
African perilla, a plant native to Africa, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. Often used in traditional medicine, this superfood is rich in nutrients that can contribute to overall well-being. With its unique composition, African perilla offers a range of health benefits that are being explored by researchers and health enthusiasts alike. Here are some insights into the potential of this remarkable plant.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich composition
African perilla is loaded with essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and C, and minerals like calcium and iron. Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their heart health benefits, while vitamins A and C support immune function and skin health. Calcium is important for bone strength, and iron helps in transporting oxygen in the body.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties
The antioxidant properties of African perilla make it an interesting candidate for fighting oxidative stress. Antioxidants are important for neutralizing free radicals that can cause cellular damage over time. By including antioxidant-rich foods like African perilla in your diet, you may be able to support your body's natural defense mechanisms against oxidative stress.
Inflammation
Potential anti-inflammatory effects
Research suggests that African perilla may have anti-inflammatory effects due to its phytochemical content. Chronic inflammation is associated with several health issues, including arthritis and cardiovascular diseases. Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into your diet could help manage inflammation levels naturally.
Cooking tips
Versatile culinary uses
African perilla can be easily incorporated into your diet because of its versatility in culinary applications. The leaves can be used fresh or dried as a seasoning or garnish for salads, soups, and stews. Its seeds can also be ground into flour or used as a topping for various dishes, adding both flavor and nutrition without altering the taste significantly.