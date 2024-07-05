In brief Simplifying... In brief Recent research suggests that multivitamins don't lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, or cognitive decline.

However, certain groups like pregnant women, older adults, athletes, menopausal women, and high-stress workers may benefit from specific supplements.

For children, a nutrient-rich diet is more beneficial than supplements.

Always consult healthcare providers to assess your supplement needs.

Most people (including you) may be consuming multivitamins needlessly

By Simran Jeet 04:24 pm Jul 05, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Multivitamins are essential supplements that provide a concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, and sometimes other nutrients that may be lacking in a person's diet. Today everyone is consuming multivitamin supplements to be in fine fettle. However, is that healthy or mindless consumption? In the wake of recent studies, Dr. Saman Kaur, MD microbiology, Chirayu Medical College, Bhopal, shares her thoughts.

Research

Study calls daily consumption of multivitamins 'ineffective' for healthy people

Daily multivitamin usage is thought to be ineffective in extending the life expectancy of generally healthy people, according to a recent study from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). To determine if taking daily multivitamins decreased the chance of mortality over the following 20 years, researchers examined the medical records of over 400,000 persons without significant long-term illnesses. The result? It didn't happen!

Another research

Bursting your bubble: Multivitamin supplements don't lower heart diseases, cancer

Recent studies regarding supplements were examined by Johns Hopkins researchers in an editorial headlined "Enough Is Enough: Stop Wasting Money on Vitamin and Mineral Supplements" that was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. According to their findings, multivitamins do not lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline (such as memory loss and delayed thinking), or early mortality.

Necessity

#NewsBytesExclusive: Here's what our expert says

Dr. Kaur says that the necessity of multivitamins varies based on dietary habits and nutritional needs. While a balanced diet typically suffices, some—like those with dietary restrictions or chronic illnesses—may benefit from supplementation. People with no long-term illnesses should instead focus on savoring a balanced diet. Overall, consulting healthcare providers is crucial for assessing whether supplements are necessary to address deficiencies safely and effectively.

Information

If not those healthy, who needs multivitamin supplements?

Dr. Kaur states that taking a daily multivitamin may not be useful for healthy people because, in general, vitamins and minerals obtained via food have a higher bioavailability than those obtained through supplements. However, there are some specialised sections that can benefit from supplements.

Fetal defects

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

During pregnancy and breastfeeding, women's bodies face increased nutritional demands crucial for fetal development and maternal health. Dr. Kaur emphasizes that multivitamins containing folic acid are essential for preventing fetal defects. Additionally, folic acid supports red blood cell production, crucial in preventing anemia, which is highly prevalent in pregnant women. Calcium and vitamin D are vital for bone health, benefiting both mother and baby.

Reduced appetite

Older people

According to our experts, as people age, nutrient absorption from food can decrease, compounded by reduced appetites and limited food choices, potentially causing deficiencies. Therefore, multivitamins for older adults must contain higher levels of B vitamins (such as B12), vitamin D, calcium, and antioxidants like vitamins C and E. These nutrients support bone health, immune function, and cognitive health, which can decline with age.

Muscle recovery

Athletes

Athletes have increased energy and nutrient needs due to their high levels of physical activity. Multivitamins designed for athletes typically contain higher doses of B vitamins for energy metabolism, antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress from exercise, and minerals like magnesium and zinc for muscle function and recovery. These supplements help athletes meet their increased micronutrient needs for optimal performance and recovery, emphasizes Dr. Kaur.

Hormonal changes

Women in menopause

During menopause, women experience hormonal changes that can affect bone density, heart health, and overall well-being. Hence, there is an increased need for including calcium and vitamin D to support bone health, along with vitamin K2, which helps maintain bone density and cardiovascular health. Additionally, B vitamins are also important as they support mood regulation and energy levels during this transitional phase.

Stress hormones

Working people with high levels of stress

High-stress environments can deplete the body of essential nutrients, significantly impacting overall health and well-being. For individuals experiencing intense work-related stress, B vitamins regulate stress hormones. Additionally, supplements containing magnesium and vitamin C are often recommended to support relaxation and providing antioxidant protection against stress-induced damage. These nutrients collectively help mitigate the physiological toll of stress, promoting resilience and well-being in demanding work environments.

Balanced diet

What about your children? Do they need supplementation?

During childhood, prioritizing a nutrient-rich diet over supplements is essential for optimal growth and development. Foods like milk, whole grains, green vegetables, and fruits provide essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, vitamins, and fiber, supporting children's overall health and ensuring a diverse nutrient intake. While supplements may be needed in specific situations, a balanced diet remains the cornerstone of children's nutrition, notes Dr. Kaur.