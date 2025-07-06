Word of the Day: Baffle 

"Baffle" is a verb that means to confuse or puzzle someone completely. When something "baffles" you, it makes no sense or is hard to understand. It's used when people feel surprised, unsure, or unable to figure something out, often in response to behavior, results, or difficult problems.

Origin Origin of the word The word "baffle" likely comes from the French word bafouer, which means "to mock" or "make a fool of." It entered English in the late 16th century. Over time, it changed from meaning "to disgrace" to meaning "to confuse or frustrate." Now, it's commonly used for moments of deep confusion or surprise.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'baffle' Some common verb synonyms for baffle include: confuse, puzzle, mystify, bewilder, stump, throw off, perplex, and confound. These words are used when something doesn't make sense and causes someone to feel lost, surprised, or unsure of what to do or think.

Usage Sentence usage Here are some ways to use "baffle" in sentences: "The strange results 'baffled' the scientists." "His sudden change in behavior 'baffled' his friends." "I was 'baffled' by the tricky riddle and couldn't solve it."