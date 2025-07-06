Word of the Day: Baffle
What's the story
"Baffle" is a verb that means to confuse or puzzle someone completely. When something "baffles" you, it makes no sense or is hard to understand. It's used when people feel surprised, unsure, or unable to figure something out, often in response to behavior, results, or difficult problems.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "baffle" likely comes from the French word bafouer, which means "to mock" or "make a fool of." It entered English in the late 16th century. Over time, it changed from meaning "to disgrace" to meaning "to confuse or frustrate." Now, it's commonly used for moments of deep confusion or surprise.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'baffle'
Some common verb synonyms for baffle include: confuse, puzzle, mystify, bewilder, stump, throw off, perplex, and confound. These words are used when something doesn't make sense and causes someone to feel lost, surprised, or unsure of what to do or think.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some ways to use "baffle" in sentences: "The strange results 'baffled' the scientists." "His sudden change in behavior 'baffled' his friends." "I was 'baffled' by the tricky riddle and couldn't solve it."
Writing
Why use the word
"Baffle" is a strong and expressive word for writing about confusion or surprise. It works well in stories, explanations, or personal reflections when describing how something doesn't make sense. Using "baffle" helps show that a person is completely thrown off or can't figure out what's going on.