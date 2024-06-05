Next Article

World Environment Day: History, significance, and theme

By Simran Jeet 10:02 am Jun 05, 202410:02 am

What's the story World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5th, is a global for raising awareness and taking action on pressing environmental issues. Initiated by the United Nations in 1972, it has grown into a global movement, engaging millions of people across the globe. This day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our planet for future generations.

History

Spearheaded by the United Nations Environment Programme

The concept of World Environment Day was established at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm on June 5, 1972. This conference led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), an agency dedicated to coordinating international environmental efforts. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973, and since then, it has grown in scope and influence.

Significance

Fostering global action for sustainability

World Environment Day raises awareness about pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, sustainable consumption, and wildlife protection, mobilizing action from governments, organizations, communities, and individuals for a sustainable world. By promoting collaboration, it fosters global cooperation among stakeholders from different sectors to work on common environmental goals. Furthermore, it educates the public, facilitating information sharing and empowering informed decision-making.

Theme

Restoring land, combating desertification

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host World Environment Day 2024, centering on the theme of "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience." This focus aligns with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), emphasizing the importance of protecting and reviving ecosystems globally. Land restoration is a crucial element in combating desertification and enhancing drought resilience, which are vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Urgent action

UN warns of worsening land degradation

The United Nations official website reports that the UN Convention to Combat Desertification estimates up to 40 percent of the planet's land is degraded, impacting half of the global population. Additionally, droughts have increased by 29 percent since 2000. If urgent action is not taken, it is projected that by 2050, droughts could affect more than three-quarters of the world's population.