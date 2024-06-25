Qatar Airways named World's Best Airline for 2024 by Skytrax
Skytrax, the esteemed aviation industry award body, has declared Qatar Airways as the World's Best Airline for 2024. For the eighth time in the 25-year history of the prestigious awards, known as the Oscars of commercial aviation, Qatar Airways has been named the World's Best Airline. The airline also secured several other accolades including Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class and Seat, and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East.
Singapore Airlines and Emirates secure second and third places
Singapore Airlines, the previous year's winner, secured the second spot in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. Despite not clinching the top spot, it won in 12 other categories including World's Best Airline Cabin Staff and World's Best First Class. The third place was claimed by Emirates, one of UAE's national flag carriers. Alongside this achievement, Emirates also won seven other awards including World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment and Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East.
ANA and Cathay Pacific secure fourth and fifth places
Japan's largest airline, ANA All Nippon Airways, secured the fourth place in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won awards for World's Best Airport Services and Best Cabin Crew in Japan. Hong Kong's international carrier, Cathay Pacific, claimed the fifth spot and was recognized as the post-Covid favorite World's Cleanest Airline. Additionally, it won awards for World's Best Economy Class and Cleanest Airline in Asia.
Japan Airlines and Turkish Airlines secure sixth and seventh places
Japan Airlines claimed the sixth spot in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won awards for World's Best Premium Economy Class and Best Economy Class Airline Seat. Turkey's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, secured the seventh place overall. In addition to this, it scored in seven other categories including Best Airline in Europe and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Europe.
EVA Air, Air France, and SWISS round out top ten
Taiwan's private airline EVA Air secured the eighth place in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won an award for Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering. Ninth place was claimed by Air France, which was also recognized as the Best Airline in Western Europe. The 10th spot went to Swiss International Air Lines, known as SWISS, a Lufthansa subsidiary. It additionally won an award for Best Airline Lounge for its facility at Zurich Airport.