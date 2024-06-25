In brief Simplifying... In brief Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards crowned Qatar Airways as the world's top airline, with ANA All Nippon Airways and Cathay Pacific clinching fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Japan Airlines and Turkish Airlines followed in sixth and seventh places, while EVA Air, Air France, and SWISS rounded out the top ten.

These airlines also bagged various accolades, from best airport services to cleanest cabins and premium economy class catering.

Qatar Airways named World's Best Airline for 2024 by Skytrax

What's the story Skytrax, the esteemed aviation industry award body, has declared Qatar Airways as the World's Best Airline for 2024. For the eighth time in the 25-year history of the prestigious awards, known as the Oscars of commercial aviation, Qatar Airways has been named the World's Best Airline. The airline also secured several other accolades including Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class and Seat, and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East.

Runner-ups

Singapore Airlines and Emirates secure second and third places

Singapore Airlines, the previous year's winner, secured the second spot in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. Despite not clinching the top spot, it won in 12 other categories including World's Best Airline Cabin Staff and World's Best First Class. The third place was claimed by Emirates, one of UAE's national flag carriers. Alongside this achievement, Emirates also won seven other awards including World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment and Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East.

Asia

ANA and Cathay Pacific secure fourth and fifth places

Japan's largest airline, ANA All Nippon Airways, secured the fourth place in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won awards for World's Best Airport Services and Best Cabin Crew in Japan. Hong Kong's international carrier, Cathay Pacific, claimed the fifth spot and was recognized as the post-Covid favorite World's Cleanest Airline. Additionally, it won awards for World's Best Economy Class and Cleanest Airline in Asia.

Middle standings

Japan Airlines and Turkish Airlines secure sixth and seventh places

Japan Airlines claimed the sixth spot in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won awards for World's Best Premium Economy Class and Best Economy Class Airline Seat. Turkey's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, secured the seventh place overall. In addition to this, it scored in seven other categories including Best Airline in Europe and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Europe.

Final rankings

EVA Air, Air France, and SWISS round out top ten

Taiwan's private airline EVA Air secured the eighth place in Skytrax's 2024 Best Airline Awards. The airline also won an award for Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering. Ninth place was claimed by Air France, which was also recognized as the Best Airline in Western Europe. The 10th spot went to Swiss International Air Lines, known as SWISS, a Lufthansa subsidiary. It additionally won an award for Best Airline Lounge for its facility at Zurich Airport.