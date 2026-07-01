5 refreshing drinks you can make with lemongrass
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that adds a refreshing flavor to a variety of beverages. Its citrusy notes make it an ideal ingredient for both hot and cold drinks. Here, we take a look at five delightful lemongrass beverage ideas that can be easily prepared at home. These drinks are not just refreshing but also offer unique taste experiences, making them perfect for any occasion.
Refreshing brew
Lemongrass iced tea
Lemongrass iced tea is an invigorating drink that marries the herbal notes of lemongrass with the soothing essence of green tea. To prepare, steep fresh lemongrass stalks in hot water with green tea leaves for about five minutes. Cool and serve over ice with a slice of lemon for an extra zest. This drink is perfect for those looking for a refreshing twist on traditional iced tea.
Citrusy twist
Lemongrass lemonade
Lemongrass lemonade gives a unique twist to the classic lemonade. Start by boiling fresh lemongrass stalks in water to extract their flavor. Mix this infused water with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweeten with honey or sugar as per taste. Serve chilled with ice cubes and mint leaves for garnish. This drink is ideal for hot summer days when you want something cool and different.
Spicy fusion
Lemongrass ginger ale
Combining the spicy kick of ginger with the citrusy aroma of lemongrass, lemongrass ginger ale makes for an amazing fusion drink. Start by simmering chopped ginger and lemongrass stalks in water until the flavors meld together. Strain the mixture and combine it with sparkling water or club soda. Add a splash of lime juice before serving over ice, making it a bubbly, flavorful treat.
Tropical delight
Lemongrass coconut cooler
A tropical delight, lemongrass coconut cooler combines the creamy texture of coconut milk with the refreshing taste of lemongrass infusion. For this drink, steep fresh lemongrass stalks in hot water until fragrant, then mix it with coconut milk and sweeten it lightly if desired. Serve chilled over ice cubes, garnished with small pieces of toasted coconut flakes for added texture.
Herbal fusion
Lemongrass mint mocktail
Lemongrass mint mocktail is an herbal fusion drink that combines the refreshing flavors of lemongrass and mint. Start by muddling fresh mint leaves in a glass to release their oils. Add cooled lemongrass infusion, sparkling water, and ice cubes. Stir gently and garnish with additional mint sprigs for an aromatic experience. This mocktail is perfect for gatherings, offering a unique and refreshing alternative to traditional drinks.