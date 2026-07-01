Lemongrass iced tea is perfect for those looking for a twist on traditional iced tea

5 refreshing drinks you can make with lemongrass

By Vinita Jain 04:24 pm Jul 01, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

Lemongrass is a versatile herb that adds a refreshing flavor to a variety of beverages. Its citrusy notes make it an ideal ingredient for both hot and cold drinks. Here, we take a look at five delightful lemongrass beverage ideas that can be easily prepared at home. These drinks are not just refreshing but also offer unique taste experiences, making them perfect for any occasion.