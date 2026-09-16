FDA suspends Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar, 3 other outlets' licenses
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licenses of four food establishments in Mumbai, including the iconic Cafe Mondegar. The action was taken after inspections revealed serious food safety and hygiene violations. The FDA found multiple deficiencies at Cafe Mondegar during an inspection on September 12, including failure to maintain hot food temperatures above 60 degrees Celsius and cold storage below 5 degrees Celsius.
Additional suspensions
3 other food establishments also suspended
They also found improper methods of thawing food and deficiencies in cleaning and sanitising food preparation.
The FDA also suspended licenses of three food establishments: Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West, and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East.
These actions were taken after inspections found violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Under this schedule, mandatory hygiene and sanitation requirements for food business operators are laid down.
Enforcement drive
FDA intensifies crackdown on food safety violations
The FDA, under new commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has intensified its crackdown on food safety, adulteration and hygiene violations for the past month.
The regulator inspected 38 food establishments in Mumbai and collected 47 food samples for analysis during a special festival campaign from September 11 to September 14.
This included collecting samples of milk, khoya, ghee and sweets from various locations across the city.
Statewide action
Action against several milk and milk-product establishments across Maharashtra
The FDA also took action against several milk and milk-product establishments across Maharashtra.
At Shivaratna Milk & Milk Agro Product in Takawade, Kolhapur, officials found halwa and rabadi suspected to be substandard.
In Pune's Patas, Creamy Delight was found with cow milk and skimmed milk powder having labeling deficiencies.
Further legal action is being initiated in these cases by the regulator.