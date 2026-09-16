FDA suspends Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar, 3 other outlets' licenses

They also found improper methods of thawing food and deficiencies in cleaning and sanitising food preparation.

The FDA also suspended licenses of three food establishments: Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West, and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East.

These actions were taken after inspections found violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Under this schedule, mandatory hygiene and sanitation requirements for food business operators are laid down.