1 dead, 1 injured in firing; AAP leader targeted
What's the story
In a shocking incident, four assailants opened fire in the main market of Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday night. The attack left 45-year-old Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi dead and 22-year-old Harpreet Singh alias Happy critically injured. The assailants also targeted the car of newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mamdot Nagar Panchayat president Vicky Mainiy, who escaped unharmed.
Attack details
Attack on Gurpreet and Harpreet
According to a report by India Today, the attackers arrived in a car, got out, and opened fire at Gurpreet and Harpreet. The two were riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack.
While Gurpreet succumbed to his injuries, Harpreet was critically injured and rushed to Ludhiana for further treatment after initial medical assistance.
Background check
Gurpreet's family was previously associated with the Congress party
Gurpreet's family was previously associated with the Congress party. His sister-in-law is an AAP councilor in Mamdot Nagar Panchayat.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Mamdot, prompting police to launch an investigation immediately after receiving information about the shooting.
Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh reportedly confirmed that they have identified the suspects involved in this case.
Investigation underway
Preliminary investigations suggest personal enmity linked to recent municipal elections
Singh was quoted as saying that separate teams have been formed to nab the accused.
He reportedly added that preliminary investigations suggest a personal enmity linked to recent municipal elections could be behind the attack.
The police are now believed to be conducting raids to arrest those involved in this incident.