'90% Aravallis under protected zone': Centre refutes Opposition's 'relaxation claims'

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has dismissed allegations that the Centre has relaxed protections for the Aravalli hills. He said nearly 90% of the region will remain protected under a new definition approved by the Supreme Court . "There are no relaxations on the Aravalli," Yadav said, adding that only landforms rising 100 meters or more above local relief, along with their slopes and adjoining areas, would be considered part of the range.

Mining regulations Mining eligibility limited to 0.19% of Aravalli Yadav also clarified that mining eligibility is limited to nearly 2% of the Aravalli landscape, covering around 217 square kilometers. He stressed that mining in Delhi's Aravalli is completely prohibited and all protected areas will remain untouched. The Supreme Court has mandated a freeze on new mining leases until a sustainable plan is prepared, allowing only existing mines to operate under strict norms.

Ecological concerns Opposition parties express concern over Aravalli protection Opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, have raised concerns over the new definition. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized that protecting the Aravallis is crucial for Delhi's survival. He warned that continued degradation would worsen air pollution and biodiversity loss in the capital. Environmental activists also fear that changing the definition could disrupt the ecological balance of one of India's oldest mountain ranges.