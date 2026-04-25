AAP's Atishi claims BJP's 'Sheeshmahal 2' images are Pinterest fakes
What's the story
The "Sheesh Mahal" controversy has resurfaced in Delhi after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Parvesh Verma released images of what he claimed was former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that these images were sourced from Pinterest, a photo-sharing platform. AAP leader Atishi took to social media to refute the authenticity of the images, saying they were downloaded from Pinterest.
Social media response
Atishi's post on X
In her post on X, Atishi said, "Today, BJP minister Parvesh Varma called the entire media to show pictures of Arvind Kejriwal's so-called new house... but the funny thing is that these pictures aren't of Kejriwal ji's house, but downloaded from 'Pinterest!'" She also suggested Verma could have used artificial intelligence instead of relying on stolen images.
Twitter Post
AAP leader Atishi's rebuttal on 'Sheesh Mahal 2'
आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest’ से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026
क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ
Legal warning
AAP MP warns Verma of legal action
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also warned Verma of legal action for distributing "completely fake" images. He challenged Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Verma to open their homes to the public. The controversy comes after Raghav Chadha and six other AAP MPs joined the BJP, dealing a blow to Kejriwal's party.
Accusations made
Verma accuses Kejriwal of living lavishly
Verma had accused Kejriwal of living lavishly and likened him to the character Rehman Dakait from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. He called Kejriwal the "dacoit of Delhi," saying he was shocked by the opulence of the new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. The BJP has not yet responded to these allegations or Atishi's rebuttal about image authenticity.