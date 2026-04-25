AAP's Atishi claims BJP's 'Sheeshmahal 2' images are Pinterest fakes

The "Sheesh Mahal" controversy has resurfaced in Delhi after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Parvesh Verma released images of what he claimed was former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's new bungalow. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that these images were sourced from Pinterest, a photo-sharing platform. AAP leader Atishi took to social media to refute the authenticity of the images, saying they were downloaded from Pinterest.

Social media response Atishi's post on X In her post on X, Atishi said, "Today, BJP minister Parvesh Varma called the entire media to show pictures of Arvind Kejriwal's so-called new house... but the funny thing is that these pictures aren't of Kejriwal ji's house, but downloaded from 'Pinterest!'" She also suggested Verma could have used artificial intelligence instead of relying on stolen images.

Twitter Post AAP leader Atishi's rebuttal on 'Sheesh Mahal 2' आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest’ से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!



क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026

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Legal warning AAP MP warns Verma of legal action AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also warned Verma of legal action for distributing "completely fake" images. He challenged Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Verma to open their homes to the public. The controversy comes after Raghav Chadha and six other AAP MPs joined the BJP, dealing a blow to Kejriwal's party.

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