Assam CM Himanta Sarma files nomination from Jalukbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed his nomination from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections, according to news agency ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is seeking a second term as CM. He filed his papers at the District Commissioner's office in Guwahati , accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Election goals Sarma lays out vision for Assam Sarma was quoted as saying, "This will be my seventh election. I'll get full support from the people of Assam. We want to secure the identity of Assam. We want to have faster development. These two are our objectives." He also expressed confidence in getting full support from the people of Assam.

Political rivalry Sarma thanks Gogoi for considering him as sole opponent Sarma also thanked Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi for considering him as the sole opponent in the upcoming polls. "I offer my deep thanks to him (Gaurav Gogoi) that, instead of fighting with a party, he said he is fighting with an individual," Sarma said. He also expressed his mission to bring every Hindu into "the fold of the BJP."

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Family support Public impressed with change under Sarma's leadership: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, also expressed confidence in his victory. She said the public is impressed with the work and change Assam has seen under Sarma's leadership. She said this will be his second term, and the people are overwhelmed by the work and change Assam has seen. Sarma, a five-time MLA from Jalukbari, was first elected in 2001. He served three terms with Congress before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2016 elections.

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