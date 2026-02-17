Assam polls likely in April first week in single phase
What's the story
The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam are likely to be held in a single phase in the first week of April, according to reports. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates in the first week of March. The term of the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly ends on May 20, 2026. An ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is currently on a three-day visit to Guwahati to review election preparations.
Political consultations
Political parties meet ECI delegation, request election dates around Bihu
On Tuesday, the ECI delegation met with several political parties in Guwahati. These included the Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front and United People's Party Liberal. ETV Bharat, citing sources, said most parties suggested holding elections in a single phase or two phases at most. They also requested election dates to be scheduled around the week-long Bihu festival starting April 15.
Voter registration
Special revision of electoral rolls in Assam appreciated by parties
The sources also said the political parties appreciated the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam. The final voter list for Special Revision 2026 has over 2.49 crore voters. This is a decrease from the draft voter list's 2,52,01,624 voters by 2,43,485 to reach a total of 2,49,58,139 voters in the final list.
Past results
BJP retained power in 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election
In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election, held in three phases from March 27 to April 6, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power. The alliance won 75 out of 126 seats. The Congress-led Mahajot won 50 seats during this election. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had last week expressed confidence in a repeat victory for his party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.