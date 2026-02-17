The term of the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly ends on May

Assam polls likely in April first week in single phase

By Chanshimla Varah 03:11 pm Feb 17, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam are likely to be held in a single phase in the first week of April, according to reports. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates in the first week of March. The term of the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly ends on May 20, 2026. An ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is currently on a three-day visit to Guwahati to review election preparations.