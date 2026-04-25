Bhagwant Mann's jibe at Raghav Chadha spices up BJP-AAP row

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a jibe at Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha , who recently switched his allegiance from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Without naming Chadha or the other defectors, Mann likened them to cooking spices in a post on X. "Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chili, black pepper, and coriander... these seven things together make a vegetable dish taste good," he wrote.

Twitter Post Bhagwant Mann's post on X ਅਦਰਕ, ਲਸਣ, ਜ਼ੀਰਾ, ਮੇਥੀ ਪਾਊਡਰ , ਲਾਲ ਮਿਰਚ , ਕਾਲੀ ਮਿਰਚ ਅਤੇ ਧਨੀਆ ਇਹ 7 ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਮਿਲਕੇ ਸਬਜ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਵਧੀਆ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪਰ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ “ਸਬਜ਼ੀ “ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣ ਸਕਦੀ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 25, 2026

Counter response Mann's comments disrespectful to farmers, says BJP The BJP has slammed Mann's comments as an "insult," especially to farmers who cultivate crops like ginger and garlic. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said, "He does nothing but crack jokes all day long. While this might entertain the public, it certainly won't bring about any systemic change." This exchange underscores the political fallout from the defections that is now spilling over party lines.

Advertisement

Defection details Chadha accuses AAP of corruption Chadha announced his departure from the AAP on Friday, taking six other Rajya Sabha MPs with him. At a press conference, Chadha accused his former party of corruption, saying, "I gave the AAP 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from honest politics. I am moving away and going close to the people. Today, the AAP is corrupt and compromised. It is not the old party. I don't want to engage in the wrongdoings of AAP."

Advertisement

Party reaction AAP calls Chadha's exit a betrayal The AAP has reacted strongly to Chadha's exit, calling it a betrayal of the Punjabi people. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a terse statement, "The BJP has once again betrayed the Punjabis." The rift between Chadha and AAP leadership was evident earlier this month when he was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.