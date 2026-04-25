Bhagwant Mann's jibe at Raghav Chadha spices up BJP-AAP row
What's the story
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a jibe at Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently switched his allegiance from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Without naming Chadha or the other defectors, Mann likened them to cooking spices in a post on X. "Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chili, black pepper, and coriander... these seven things together make a vegetable dish taste good," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Bhagwant Mann's post on X
ਅਦਰਕ, ਲਸਣ, ਜ਼ੀਰਾ, ਮੇਥੀ ਪਾਊਡਰ , ਲਾਲ ਮਿਰਚ , ਕਾਲੀ ਮਿਰਚ ਅਤੇ ਧਨੀਆ ਇਹ 7 ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਮਿਲਕੇ ਸਬਜ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਵਧੀਆ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪਰ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ “ਸਬਜ਼ੀ “ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣ ਸਕਦੀ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 25, 2026
Counter response
Mann's comments disrespectful to farmers, says BJP
The BJP has slammed Mann's comments as an "insult," especially to farmers who cultivate crops like ginger and garlic. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said, "He does nothing but crack jokes all day long. While this might entertain the public, it certainly won't bring about any systemic change." This exchange underscores the political fallout from the defections that is now spilling over party lines.
Defection details
Chadha accuses AAP of corruption
Chadha announced his departure from the AAP on Friday, taking six other Rajya Sabha MPs with him. At a press conference, Chadha accused his former party of corruption, saying, "I gave the AAP 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from honest politics. I am moving away and going close to the people. Today, the AAP is corrupt and compromised. It is not the old party. I don't want to engage in the wrongdoings of AAP."
Party reaction
AAP calls Chadha's exit a betrayal
The AAP has reacted strongly to Chadha's exit, calling it a betrayal of the Punjabi people. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a terse statement, "The BJP has once again betrayed the Punjabis." The rift between Chadha and AAP leadership was evident earlier this month when he was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.
Response and welcome
Chadha's departure a setback for AAP
Chadha had publicly challenged AAP's decisions through video messages, calling them part of a "scripted campaign." His departure is a major setback for the AAP in the Rajya Sabha. This incident highlights how internal differences within political parties can lead to significant shifts in alliances and power dynamics.