'BJP flooding voter rolls with non-residents': Mamata writes to CEC 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to manipulate the electoral process ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, she alleged that "credible reports indicate...large numbers of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer." She said this is an attempt at voter hijacking, the "same dirty game the BJP successfully played in Maharashtra and Delhi ."

Voter concerns Delay in processing genuine voter applications Banerjee also highlighted the delay in processing genuine voter applications, alleging that over 60 lakh such applications are pending. She claimed that more than 200 lives have been lost due to the flawed SIR process. Despite this, she alleged, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is hastily processing bulk fraudulent applications behind closed doors. "This is not only illegal and against the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, but a direct assault on free and fair elections," she added.

Election integrity Bengal's democracy under threat, warns Banerjee In her letter, Banerjee demanded the ECI to immediately stop what she called an "undemocratic exercise" and adhere to the Supreme Court's directions. "Bengal will not allow its democracy to be stolen in broad daylight. The people are watching," she wrote. The chief minister stressed that these applications may belong to people who aren't genuine residents of Bengal and have no link with the state.

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Twitter Post Read the letter here West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writs to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, "It is a matter of deep concern that a constitutional authority such as the Election Commission of India appears to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people of Bengal. The flawed and seemingly… pic.twitter.com/f2IyDhOc3s — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026

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Pattern observed Similar patterns seen in other states Banerjee also noted that similar patterns were seen before elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. She called such actions illegal, unconstitutional, and fundamentally undemocratic. "Such actions, if true, would be illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent and ill motive. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority. The people have a right to transparency and to the protection of their voting rights," she said.