Raj Thackeray slams CM Fadnavis over BJP leader's video
What's the story
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his inaction over a controversial video of Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai president Ameet Satam. The video shows Satam laughing while referring to two recent deaths in Mumbai. In an open letter to Fadnavis, Thackeray warned that not acting against Satam would damage Maharashtra's political culture.
Leadership critique
Thackeray accuses BJP government of shielding ministers
Thackeray questioned Fadnavis's image as a sensitive leader, saying, "Devendra Fadnavis was seen as a cultured Chief Minister, a sensitive one." He recalled how leaders in the past didn't shield colleagues for their mistakes. The MNS chief accused the BJP government of doing the opposite by not taking action against absurd statements made by ministers. "Your ministers make utterly absurd statements every day, and you say nothing about it," he wrote.
Political backlash
Controversy sparks outrage in opposition camps
The controversy has also drawn criticism from opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT). They accused Satam of being insensitive and cited the video as proof. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incidents "murders due to negligence" and questioned government accountability.
Video defense
Satam defends himself, says video was taken out of context
Satam has defended himself by saying that the viral video was taken out of context. He has stated that he referred to the two incidents because he addressed them on consecutive days in the legislature. He explained that his smile was in response to an unrelated interaction with another legislator, not in relation to the deaths themselves. The Chief Minister is yet to respond publicly to the controversy.