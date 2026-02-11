BJP's Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as BMC mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Ghadi has been elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. This marks a significant political shift in Mumbai, ending the Thackeray family's 25-year rule over India's richest civic body.

Political background Tawde's political journey Tawde, a corporator from Ghatkopar's ward 132, started her political career with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2012. She was first elected as a corporator that year and has since served in various roles, including Chairperson of the Education Committee and Vice Chairperson of the Improvements Committee. The BMC polls saw the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 29 seats.

Alliance strength BJP's strength in BMC The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with a combined strength of 118 corporators, easily secured the mayor's post. The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats in the polls. Its allies, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) won six and one seat, respectively.

