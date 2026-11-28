BJP threatens population-based delimitation to gain DMK support on seats
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to back a proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. According to India Today, which cited DMK sources, the party was warned that if the Bill is not passed, the central government may resort to population-based delimitation. This comes amid fears in southern states that such a move could reduce their representation in Parliament.
Political maneuvering
BJP extends similar appeal to other southern parties
The BJP has reportedly argued that it could go ahead with population-based delimitation under the 84th Constitutional Amendment.
They said a simple majority in Parliament would be enough to pass a law for the exercise.
The party has extended a similar appeal to other southern parties, stressing that voting with Congress against the Bill would be against regional interests.
Firm position
DMK wary of population-based delimitation
The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and exited the INDIA bloc earlier this year, is wary of population-based delimitation.
The party had voted against a similar constitutional amendment by the Centre in April.
DMK chief MK Stalin has said Tamil Nadu should keep its 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats even with an expanded House.
He also wants current seat distribution based on the 1971 Census to be frozen for another 25 years.
Public stance
TVK tells DMK to commit to voting against Delimitation Bill
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has asked the DMK to publicly commit to voting against the proposed Delimitation Bill.
In a post on X, the ruling party said that any action other than voting against it would be "nothing less than surrendering to the BJP."
The TVK accused the DMK of changing its stance for political advantage while professing commitment to delimitation issues.