Calcutta HC quashes appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Bengal LoP
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has quashed the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The court found the Speaker's decision unsustainable and ordered him to reconsider the issue of who should be the LoP within 10 days. Justice Krishna Rao delivered the judgment on a petition by Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, challenging the Speaker's decision to recognize Ritabrata Banerjee, who leads a breakaway faction of the TMC, as LoP.
Additional ruling
HC also quashes MLA Akkhruzzaman's appointment as Chief Whip
The court also quashed the appointment of MLA Akkhruzzaman as Chief Whip for the opposition Trinamool party.
The Speaker was asked to pass a fresh reasoned order on the appointment within 10 days.
This judgment comes after the Supreme Court had earlier directed the High Court to expedite its decision on this matter.
Party dispute
Trinamool Congress nominated Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition
The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, had emerged as the main opposition party in the Assembly after it was defeated in the West Bengal elections.
The party had nominated senior MLA Chattopadhyay for Leader of the Opposition.
A signed resolution by then AITC members dated May 19, 2026, confirming Chattopadhyay's nomination as LoP, was later communicated to the Speaker.
However, Ritabrata made a complaint to the Speaker alleging that many of the signatures in the resolution were forged.
Process
On June 3, Assembly recognized Ritabrata as Leader of Opposition
Some time after the Speaker directed the registration of a police complaint against then-AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly falsifying the signatures on the resolution, Ritabrata broke away from the undivided TMC with 59 other MLAs.
On June 3, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose recognized Ritabrata as Leader of Opposition.
Legal challenge
Chattopadhyay moved to High Court challenging Speaker's decision
Challenging this decision, Chattopadhyay moved the Calcutta High Court, arguing that the Speaker ignored the party's nomination.
He questioned the Speaker's neutrality in the matter, citing his delay in affirming his status as Leader of the Opposition and claiming that he knew and was waiting for the dissident MLAs to defect so that Ritabrata could be appointed in his stead.
The matter was heard by a Single Bench and later by a Division Bench.
Court order
Detailed order awaited in this case
In August, the Division Bench allowed Banerjee to continue as Leader of Opposition on an interim basis for two months while directing the Single Bench to decide on the substantive challenge.
The Single Bench later reserved its judgment on November 21.
The High Court has now quashed Banerjee's appointment and directed the Speaker to reconsider the issue by passing a reasoned order.