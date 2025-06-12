What's the story

The central government is reportedly gearing up to implement a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha for the upcoming 2029 general elections.

This move follows the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill), which seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

However, its implementation hinges on the delimitation process, which is currently frozen until 2026.