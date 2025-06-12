Centre preparing to implement 33% women reservation in 2029 elections
What's the story
The central government is reportedly gearing up to implement a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha for the upcoming 2029 general elections.
This move follows the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill), which seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
However, its implementation hinges on the delimitation process, which is currently frozen until 2026.
Delimitation details
What is delimitation process?
The delimitation process involves redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies and determining Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly seats.
It also includes earmarking seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The delimitation can only proceed after the next census if Parliament passes a Delimitation Act, which may increase Lok Sabha seats, the Indian Express reported.
Article 82 of the Constitution mandates this readjustment after every census.
Census timeline
Census data collection to start next year
Earlier this month, the Centre announced that the data collection for the census, along with caste enumeration, will start next year. The process is expected to be completed by March 1, 2027.
Government sources told IE that technological advancements would ensure faster availability of Census data compared to previous times.
The enumeration will be conducted digitally through mobile apps for data collection and a central portal for managing details.
Representation worries
Southern states worried about representation
Southern states, which have historically excelled in population control, are worried that a fresh delimitation based on current population figures could diminish their representation in Parliament.
Their concerns are being taken seriously, government sources told NDTV.
Officials assured that the political participation of these states won't be compromised and mechanisms are being considered to ensure equitable representation without disadvantaging those who have succeeded in population control.