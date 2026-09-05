LJP files complaint against right-wing influencer for misusing Paswan's name
What's the story
Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj. The complaint alleges that Bhardwaj falsely and publicly cited Paswan's name in connection with an assault on the father of a student activist during a July protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The party clarified that neither Paswan nor the party has any association with Bhardwaj.
Legal action
Paswan demands strict action against Bhardwaj
Paswan has demanded strict action against Bhardwaj, saying he misused the names of several politicians.
"The attacker has sought to give the impression that action has not been taken against him because of me and my party," he said.
The Union Minister also urged Delhi Police to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.
Victim support
We are with the victim's family, says Paswan
Paswan has assured full support to the student activist and her father in their fight for justice.
"We are with the victim's family. Ensuring justice for them is my and my party's responsibility," he said.
The complaint comes after Bhardwaj was seen in a video bragging about injuring the activist's father during the protest, claiming he "cracked the skull" of his victim.
Detention
Bhardwaj detained by Delhi Police
Bhardwaj was detained by Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
His detention came after a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party outside Parliament Street police station, demanding his detention for assaulting a student's father.
The protest was supported by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MP Pappu Yadav, who met police officials and were assured that action would be taken against Bhardwaj within 72 hours.