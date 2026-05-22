Cockroach Janta Party founder receives death threats on WhatsApp

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged that he is receiving death threats on WhatsApp . The threats came after his party's X account was withheld in India. Dipke shared screenshots of the messages on X, which warned him to either shut down his account or join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Twitter Post Founder Abhijeet Dipke shares alleged threats on X Receiving death threats now. pic.twitter.com/agCy94jXEf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 22, 2026

Social media saga CJP's X account was 'withheld' in India The CJP, which was launched by Dipke, a Boston University student and earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, has quickly gained popularity on social media. The party's Instagram account crossed 19 million followers within days of its launch. However, the party's X account was recently withheld in India following a legal demand. Users trying to access @CJP_2029 were greeted with a message saying the account had been "withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

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Party origins Launched after Justice Surya Kant's 'cockroaches' remark The CJP was launched after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks comparing some unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites" sparked outrage. The party describes itself as the "Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed," using parody manifestos, memes, and online campaigns to voice young Indians's frustrations over unemployment and political disillusionment. Despite its rapid rise, Dipke's safety remains a concern, with his parents publicly expressing fears for his well-being amid the controversy surrounding their son's satirical political outfit.

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