Congress demands action over Assam BJP's minority-targeting 'point-blank shot' video

The Indian National Congress has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a controversial video posted on its Assam unit's social media handle. The now-deleted video featured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appearing to shoot at two individuals identified as minorities. The Congress party has called this act a "call to genocide" and demanded strict judicial action against those involved.

Call for action 'Call to genocide,' says Venugopal Congress general secretary K C Venugopal slammed the BJP for posting the video, calling it a "call to genocide." He said, "This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content...there must be consequences for this." Venugopal also called on the judiciary to intervene in the matter, saying there shouldn't be any leniency.

Institutional silence Congress leaders question PM Modi, SC Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed the BJP over the video. She asked if institutions were "sleeping" and said deleting the video wasn't enough. Another Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohammed, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acting against Sarma. She questioned why the Supreme Court of India was silent on this issue, calling its inaction into question.

