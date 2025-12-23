CPI(M)'s John Brittas criticizes Rahul's Germany trip, questions opposition's seriousness

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has criticized Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their recent actions in Parliament. He was particularly upset with Priyanka's attendance at a "chai pe charcha" or tea party, hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the Winter Session. The event also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others in attendance.

Criticism voiced Brittas criticizes Priyanka's tea party attendance Brittas said the tea party "sent a wrong message" to the public, coming just hours after the BJP "bulldozed" the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "This has been a matter of concern...It was not a good scene...to see Priyanka Gandhi and others sitting at the tea party along with the Prime Minister," he said. He recalled how his party stayed away from similar meetings in the past over issues such as the SIR and the Waqf Bill.

Absence questioned Brittas questions Rahul's absence from Parliament Brittas also questioned Rahul's absence from Parliament during the Winter Session. He said, "Why travel abroad when the Parliament session is on?" Rahul was in Germany on a five-day trip where he met former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Environment Minister Carsten Schneider, among others, to discuss mutual interest issues.