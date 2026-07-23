Debate NEET leak without bringing up resignation: Government to opposition
What's the story
The government has reached out to opposition leaders in a bid to end the deadlock in Parliament over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue. According to ANI sources, the Centre is ready for a discussion on the matter but wants it to be held "without any preconditions," including demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Ongoing discussions
Meeting of floor leaders likely to be called
The government is also expected to call a meeting of floor leaders soon to build consensus on the discussion.
The move comes as Parliament has been repeatedly adjourned, mainly over the NEET issue this week.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after opposition protests led to an adjournment.
Call for participation
No politics over student matters, Rijiju says
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the opposition to join the discussion without preconditions.
"There should be no condition on discussion. If there is a condition, then it means your intentions are not right," he said
He stressed that there should be "no politics" over a matter concerning students.
Rijiju also said the opposition can decide the date and duration of the discussion.
Government's commitment
Fast-track courts for swift punishment
Rijiju also said the Prime Minister has already assured fast-track courts and strong punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.
Speaking to reporters later, he said the matter is a concern for everybody.
"There are cases of paper leaks in different states. So it's a concern for everybody. It is not a concern for one party or one state because paper leaks have happened in so many places," he said.