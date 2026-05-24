'Never trust Congress': Udhayanidhi fumes over support for Vijay

Stalin also accused the Congress of enabling the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) rise across India. He said, "I thought (Prime Minister) Modi and Amit Shah were the reasons for the BJP's victory across India. But it is evident now that the Congress is the reason for the BJP's rise in India." The DMK meeting passed resolutions calling Congress "backstabbers" and "leeches" living off their alliance partners' hard work.

Government stability

TVK government won't survive 5-year term, predicts Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin also predicted that the TVK government won't complete its five-year term. He said they have support from 120 MLAs, but still failed to break the AIADMK. Comparing public excitement over Vijay's government to children with new toys, he said, people would soon return to wanting the DMK. Congress and other left parties were part of the DMK alliance since 2019, but shifted support after the recent state election results.