EC clarifies after Kejriwal, Jaishankar, Advani get SIR letters 

Other prominent personalities served notices include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran LK Advani, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu are also on the list.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office later stressed that no voter's name can be deleted without giving them a chance to be heard and a proper speaking and appealable order.