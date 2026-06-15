Row erupts after Gehlot's 'Indira Gandhi would've banned BJP' remark
What's the story
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sparked a political controversy with his recent remarks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at an award ceremony in Jaipur, Gehlot said that if former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned the BJP. He called the current atmosphere in India "extremely dangerous," something he hasn't witnessed in his 50 years of public life.
Polarization claims
BJP accused of deliberately carrying out religious polarization: Gehlot
Gehlot accused the ruling party of "deliberately carrying out religious polarization." He also questioned the BJP's decision not to give tickets to Muslim candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections. "You could have given five seats just to show it to the people of the country," he said, adding that this was an attempt by the BJP to project that "we are a purely Hindutva party."
Twitter Post
Gehlot's speech
If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP:— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 14, 2026
If the country has to be saved, if the nation's democracy has to be saved, then I must say that the dangerous atmosphere prevailing in the country today is unlike anything I have seen in… pic.twitter.com/RGAoQAeO7L
Counter-accusation
Congress 'Indian National Caliphate,' says BJP
The BJP has hit back at Gehlot's remarks, accusing the Congress party of harboring hatred toward Hindus and favoring Muslims. Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said "It shows the emergency mindset and the hatred that Congress has towards Hindus." He also called the Congress party the "Indian National Caliphate," accusing it of only favoring Muslims while ignoring Hindu concerns.
Ideological debate
Poonawala questions why Hindutva should be banned
Poonawala also questioned Gehlot's understanding of Hindutva, which he said is a way of life as per the Supreme Court. He asked why Indira Gandhi would ban it if she were alive today. The BJP spokesperson also accused Congress leaders of taking action against those who speak about Hindutva while advocating for Muslim rights.