LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Row erupts after Gehlot's 'Indira Gandhi would've banned BJP' remark
Row erupts after Gehlot's 'Indira Gandhi would've banned BJP' remark
Gehlot called the current atmosphere in India 'extremely dangerous'

Row erupts after Gehlot's 'Indira Gandhi would've banned BJP' remark

By Snehil Singh
Jun 15, 2026
12:59 pm
What's the story

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sparked a political controversy with his recent remarks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at an award ceremony in Jaipur, Gehlot said that if former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned the BJP. He called the current atmosphere in India "extremely dangerous," something he hasn't witnessed in his 50 years of public life.

Polarization claims

BJP accused of deliberately carrying out religious polarization: Gehlot

Gehlot accused the ruling party of "deliberately carrying out religious polarization." He also questioned the BJP's decision not to give tickets to Muslim candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections. "You could have given five seats just to show it to the people of the country," he said, adding that this was an attempt by the BJP to project that "we are a purely Hindutva party."

Twitter Post

Gehlot's speech

Advertisement

Counter-accusation

Congress 'Indian National Caliphate,' says BJP

The BJP has hit back at Gehlot's remarks, accusing the Congress party of harboring hatred toward Hindus and favoring Muslims. Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said "It shows the emergency mindset and the hatred that Congress has towards Hindus." He also called the Congress party the "Indian National Caliphate," accusing it of only favoring Muslims while ignoring Hindu concerns.

Advertisement

Ideological debate

Poonawala questions why Hindutva should be banned

Poonawala also questioned Gehlot's understanding of Hindutva, which he said is a way of life as per the Supreme Court. He asked why Indira Gandhi would ban it if she were alive today. The BJP spokesperson also accused Congress leaders of taking action against those who speak about Hindutva while advocating for Muslim rights.

Advertisement