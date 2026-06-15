Row erupts after Gehlot's 'Indira Gandhi would've banned BJP' remark

Polarization claims

BJP accused of deliberately carrying out religious polarization: Gehlot

Gehlot accused the ruling party of "deliberately carrying out religious polarization." He also questioned the BJP's decision not to give tickets to Muslim candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections. "You could have given five seats just to show it to the people of the country," he said, adding that this was an attempt by the BJP to project that "we are a purely Hindutva party."