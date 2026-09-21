Maharashtra: MNS 'punishes' man for mocking Raj Thackeray in reel
What's the story
A social media influencer in Maharashtra was publicly humiliated by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over an allegedly mocking reel about party chief Raj Thackeray. The influencer, Mahesh Mote, was forced to prostrate before a photograph of Thackeray and had black ink smeared on his face. He was also made to do sit-ups with slippers on his head and record an apology video.
Apology video
'I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj saheb'
In the apology video released by MNS leaders, a tearful Mote is seen apologizing for his actions. He offered an "unconditional" apology to Thackeray and the MNS workers, pleading not to be harassed further.
"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb... Today, I deeply regret my mistake," he said in the video.
Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for Hadapsar Assembly constituency, claimed that Mote had used abusive language against Thackeray in a video posted 15 days ago.
Twitter Post
Shocking video of influencer's humiliation
🚨Shocking gundagardi by MNS in Pune. Social media influencer humiliated, face blackened, slippers placed on head and later made to bow before Raj Thackeray's photo.— Karan Singh / करन सिंह (@Journo_Karan) September 21, 2026
The social media influencer allegedly made obscene and personal remarks about Raj Thackeray that irked MNS… pic.twitter.com/isfGYtiEYu
Apprehension details
Mote later boasted about the incident as 'MNS style'
Mote had reportedly been in Kerala for the last 15-20 days. Upon learning of his return to Pune, MNS workers apprehended him at a park in Katraj and took him to their public relations office.
Jagdale said that at the office, Mote was served "Mahaprasad," a euphemism for the party's signature style of rough justice.
He later bragged about the incident as "MNS style," warning anyone who insults Thackeray would face similar consequences.