Maharashtra: MNS 'punishes' man for mocking Raj Thackeray in reel

In the apology video released by MNS leaders, a tearful Mote is seen apologizing for his actions. He offered an "unconditional" apology to Thackeray and the MNS workers, pleading not to be harassed further.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb... Today, I deeply regret my mistake," he said in the video.

Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for Hadapsar Assembly constituency, claimed that Mote had used abusive language against Thackeray in a video posted 15 days ago.