J&K: BJP seeks merit list cancellation at Vaishno Devi college

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir has demanded the cancellation of the merit list for MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME). The controversy erupted after 42 out of 50 seats were allotted to Muslim candidates through the national NEET-UG process. The BJP argues that since SMVDIME is funded by offerings to a Hindu shrine, it should reserve seats for Hindu students.

Admission controversy BJP's demand for Hindu-only admissions A high-level BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. They submitted a memorandum demanding the cancellation of the current merit list and future admissions to be restricted to Hindu students who "profess faith in Sanatan Dharma and Mata Vaishno Devi." Sharma said, "The devotees who fund the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board through their offerings expect this institution to serve and strengthen Sanatan Dharma."

Admission policy Legal experts reject BJP's demands However, media reports cited authorities and legal experts rejecting these demands, stressing that SMVDIME is not a minority institution and cannot reserve seats on religious grounds. All 50 seats are under the UT's open merit pool, with admissions conducted by JKBOPEE through centralized NEET-UG counseling based purely on rank and preference. Officials noted that after three rounds of counseling, nearly 70% of top-ranked domiciled candidates were Muslim.

Political response Chief Minister criticizes BJP's stance Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed the BJP's demand for religion-based quotas at SMVDIME. He pointed out that when the university was set up, it was decided that seats would never be allocated on religious lines. "If every decision is now to be taken through the prism of religion, will central government schemes also be distributed only to one community?" he asked.