Karnataka wine merchants accuse Siddaramaiah government of ₹6,000cr excise scam

The Karnataka Wine Merchants's Association has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of a ₹6,000 crore scam in the state Excise Department. The association's president, GuruSwamy, alleged that CL-7 bar licenses in Bengaluru cost between ₹1-2 crore depending on the area. These licenses allow hotels and boarding houses to serve liquor to customers and residents. GuruSwamy alleged that the money from these licenses goes to not just the Excise Minister, RB Timmapur, but also other officials.

Corruption claims Allegations of bribery and corruption GuruSwamy claimed that rates for these licenses are fixed by those in charge. "We have informed the Chief Minister several times, and he said he would call the department officers for a meeting. But we are completely fed up with this system," GuruSwamy said. The association stated that it plans to write to senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged wrongdoing.

Scam denial Timmapur dismisses allegations, questions evidence Timmapur has dismissed the allegations, saying there was no scam and questioning the basis of the claims. "Is there any proof of these allegations? There is no scam. I will answer this on the floor of the House. On what basis are they making these claims? Is there any evidence?" he said in response to GuruSwamy's accusations.

