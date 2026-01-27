Karnataka wine merchants accuse Siddaramaiah government of ₹6,000cr excise scam
The Karnataka Wine Merchants's Association has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of a ₹6,000 crore scam in the state Excise Department. The association's president, GuruSwamy, alleged that CL-7 bar licenses in Bengaluru cost between ₹1-2 crore depending on the area. These licenses allow hotels and boarding houses to serve liquor to customers and residents. GuruSwamy alleged that the money from these licenses goes to not just the Excise Minister, RB Timmapur, but also other officials.
Allegations of bribery and corruption
GuruSwamy claimed that rates for these licenses are fixed by those in charge. "We have informed the Chief Minister several times, and he said he would call the department officers for a meeting. But we are completely fed up with this system," GuruSwamy said. The association stated that it plans to write to senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged wrongdoing.
Timmapur dismisses allegations, questions evidence
Timmapur has dismissed the allegations, saying there was no scam and questioning the basis of the claims. "Is there any proof of these allegations? There is no scam. I will answer this on the floor of the House. On what basis are they making these claims? Is there any evidence?" he said in response to GuruSwamy's accusations.
Association's previous allegations and demands for intervention
Last week, the opposition BJP demanded the resignation of Timmapur, alleging a ₹2,500-crore scam in the Excise Department. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that the bribes collected through liquor licensing were being diverted to fund election expenses in poll-bound states like Assam and Kerala. In a letter in 2024 to CM Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and the Lokayukta, the association had also alleged Timmapur's involvement in a ₹700 crore liquor scam.