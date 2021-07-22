Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said
Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 10:19 pm
Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said
Rumors have been circulating this past week that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may resign.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has finally hinted at the possibility of stepping down soon after his government completes two years in office on July 26. "I will know the next step only after July 25 and will abide by the BJP high command's decision," Yediyurappa told reporters. Speculations have been rife the state might see a change of guard soon.

Yediyurappa says he was favored despite old age

Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda "have special love and faith towards me." He said, "You should know that no position is given to those who have crossed 75 years of age in the party, but appreciating my work, they have given me an opportunity despite the fact that I am 78 years old."

Yesterday, Yediyurappa asked supporters to not protest

On Wednesday, the veteran leader had dropped another hint regarding his resignation. In the wake of more vocal opposition from his supporters against any move to replace him, he tweeted to urge everyone to act as per "party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline." He also reiterated that he is a loyal BJP worker and served the party with the "highest standards of ethics."

Yediyurappa met top BJP leadership last week

Amid speculation about Yediyurappa's possible exit, the CM met the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. He also called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda. After returning from Delhi, Yediyurappa dismissed reports of his possible resignation and said that the BJP leadership asked him to continue as CM and strengthen the party.

Lingayat show of strength in support of Yediyurappa

As rumors of Yediyurappa's possible ouster spread across Karnataka, the Lingayat community has shown its support toward him. Delegations of seers from various mutts met Yediyurappa this week at his official residence. Many of them even warned the BJP of "consequences" if Yediyurappa was denied a complete term. Support also poured in from Lingayat leaders of the Opposition Congress party.

