'Kerala will witness parivartan': Modi sounds poll bugle in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a rally in Thiruvananthapuram , Kerala , as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. The PM said that Kerala is "set for a parivartan," or change, referring to the party's recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections. He called this win an "extraordinary" mandate against corruption and misgovernance by both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Political critique Modi accuses LDF and UDF of stalling Kerala's development PM Modi slammed both the LDF and UDF for stalling Kerala's development for decades. He blamed poor civic conditions in Thiruvananthapuram on entrenched corruption under their rule. "If Kerala has to move forward, the LDF-UDF pairing must be broken," he said, claiming only the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can provide a people-centric government.

Development focus PM Modi highlights NDA's development agenda for Kerala The prime minister also highlighted the NDA government's major investments in connectivity, science, innovation, and healthcare in Kerala. He spoke about the inauguration of the CSIR Innovation Hub and a Radio Surgery Centre at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College as steps toward making Kerala a center for scientific research and advanced healthcare. "These initiatives will help establish Kerala as a leading center for innovation, science, and medical excellence," he said.

Historical parallel BJP's Thiruvananthapuram win mirrors 1987 Ahmedabad breakthrough PM Modi drew a parallel between the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram win and its 1987 victory in Ahmedabad, which he called a "breakthrough" that changed Gujarat's political direction. He said this victory is a turning point in Kerala's political history and signals a larger change in favor of the saffron party. The PM also flagged off new train services to enhance regional rail connectivity with neighboring states.

