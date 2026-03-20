'Maharashtra Epstein files': Rape-accused astrologer's pictures with official spark row 

A self-proclaimed spiritual leader in Maharashtra , Ashok Kharat, has been arrested for sexually assaulting multiple women. The arrest has triggered a political storm, with the opposition comparing the case to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Kharat is accused of luring unsuspecting women with intoxicants and filming their assaults. He allegedly had 58 videos of these assaults on a pen drive.

Political fallout Raut draws parallels to Jeffrey Epstein scandal The opposition has slammed the state government over Kharat's alleged connections with senior politicians from the ruling alliance. UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "All this is like Jeffrey Epstein files. In fact, it is more horrifying than that." He added if police have extracted 56 such clips from Kharat's phone, "the Maharashtra government will fall."

Investigation underway SIT formed to probe the case Raut also targeted Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, who was pictured with the rape accused. In one picture, Chakankar was seen holding an umbrella for Kharat, while another showed her washing his feet. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Kharat has been remanded in police custody till March 24.

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Victim's account Victim filed complaint against Kharat The main victim in the case claimed that she had first approached Kharat in 2019 for astrological guidance on marriage. She returned to him in 2022 after finding a marriage prospect and seeking his help. Kharat allegedly gave her a pendant and asked her never to remove it. When she did, he raped her for the first time after giving her a concoction that numbed her senses, later threatening that she would never marry if she resisted.

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