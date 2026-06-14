Mahua Moitra accuses Sudip Bandyopadhyay of lying about his location
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has accused senior party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay of misleading the party about his whereabouts. She claimed he told party colleagues he was hospitalized in Kolkata with a stomach ailment, but was later seen on television at the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. "His mask & his wig both come off," she wrote on social media platform X.
Loyalty questioned
Moitra questions Bandyopadhyay's loyalty to TMC
Moitra said Bandhopadhyay "told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home." She further questioned Bandyopadhyay's loyalty to the TMC in her post. She suggested he should change his social media handle to reflect his allegiance to another party. "Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," she wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Mahua Moitra's post criticizing Sudip Bandyopadhyay
His mask & his wig both come off - @SudipBAITC told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Dont’ use our name.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 13, 2026
Criticism continues
Kunal Ghosh slams Bandyopadhyay for switching political parties
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also slammed Bandyopadhyay, citing his history of changing political parties. He said former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honor." "Mamata didi gave positions and honor to these people, and this is what these people give in return," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Ghosh also claimed that Bandyopadhyay had built his political career by misleading Banerjee.
Leadership change
TMC removes Bandyopadhyay as North Kolkata organizational district president
The TMC has removed Bandyopadhyay as president of the North Kolkata organizational district. Ghosh, who is the party's state spokesperson, has been appointed in his place. This comes amid reports that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have formed a separate bloc and will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to demand recognition as a separate parliamentary group.