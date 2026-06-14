Mahua Moitra accuses Sudip Bandyopadhyay of lying about his location

Loyalty questioned

Moitra questions Bandyopadhyay's loyalty to TMC

Moitra said Bandhopadhyay "told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home." She further questioned Bandyopadhyay's loyalty to the TMC in her post. She suggested he should change his social media handle to reflect his allegiance to another party. "Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," she wrote on X.