'Culprits will be...': Modi makes big Sabarimala promise in Kerala 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to investigate the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala . Speaking at a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, "If BJP forms the government in Kerala, the Sabarimala gold loss will be examined and the culprits will be jailed. This is Modi's guarantee."

Speech Thorough investigation into these allegations will take place He accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance of leaving no stone unturned in damaging the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple. "Now, reports of gold theft are emerging from here. Reports of gold being stolen from the temple, from right next to the Lord. I want to make one thing clear: the moment a BJP government is formed here, a thorough investigation into these allegations will take place, and the culprits will have their place in jail," said Modi.

Political critique Modi criticizes Congress, highlights BJP's Thiruvananthapuram win Modi also slammed the Congress party, calling it "Muslim League Maoist Congress." He pointed to the BJP's recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections as a sign of changing political tides in Kerala. "This win is the victory of resolve to make 'Viksit Kerala.' This win is the victory of commitment to free Kerala from corruption," he said.

Twitter Post This is an emotional moment for me, says Modi #WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Modi bows before the people and says, "This is an emotional moment for me. The hard work of lakhs of workers has borne fruit. First of all, before I begin my address, I would like to respectfully bow before the people of… pic.twitter.com/VNX7iP3FU6 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Political parallels Modi draws parallels between Gujarat and Kerala The Prime Minister also drew a parallel between the BJP's rise in Gujarat and its growth in Kerala. He said, "Before 1987, BJP was a small party in Gujarat... In 1987, the BJP registered victory in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the first time." "People saw our work, judged our behavior and the result of which is that the people of Gujarat have been trusting us since decades now," he added.