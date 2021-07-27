Home / News / Politics News / After meeting Modi, Mamata asks for all-party meeting on Pegasus
Politics

After meeting Modi, Mamata asks for all-party meeting on Pegasus

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:52 pm
After meeting Modi, Mamata asks for all-party meeting on Pegasus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Banerjee said she discussed COVID-19 and the Pegasus snooping scandal with the PM. Banerjee is notably on a five-day visit to Delhi, during which, she is also expected to meet Opposition leaders with an eye on the 2024 general elections.

In this article
Details

Banerjee calls it 'courtesy meeting'

Banerjee had sought a meeting with Modi earlier this month. This was the first official meeting between the two since the West Bengal Assembly elections where Banerjee's Trinamool Congress beat Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. They had met briefly met at the Kalaikunda Air Base for a review meeting over Cyclone Yaas. Speaking to reporters Tuesday after the meeting, Banerjee called it a "courtesy meeting."

Discussions

What did the two leaders discuss at the meeting?

Banerjee told reporters that she discussed the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal during the meeting with Modi. She said the state needs more vaccines and medicines, claiming the state received relatively lesser vaccine doses. She also said that Modi should call for an all-party meeting on the Pegasus scandal. She, however, refused to comment on what the PM said during the meeting.

Information

Raised issue of Bengal's pending name change: Banerjee

Banerjee further said that she also raised the pending issue of the change of West Bengal's name. Asked if she will attend the Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, Banerjee said, "If journalists are not allowed in the Central Hall, how can I go to Parliament?"

Delhi visit

Banerjee's 5-day visit to Delhi

Banerjee is on a high-profile five-day visit to Delhi. Before meeting Modi, she met former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Congress MP Anand Sharma. She is scheduled to meet Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday. She will also meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. She may also meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Latest News

Basavaraj Bommai elected new Karnataka CM; to take oath tomorrow

Politics

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

Sports

'Doctor Who' S13 trailer indicates the Doctor is hiding something

Entertainment

Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000

Technology

'Navarasa' album review: Nine stories, nine songs, nine gems

Entertainment

Latest Politics News

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

Government seeks extension till January 9 for framing CAA rules

Politics

PM Modi asks MPs to expose Opposition over Parliament ruckus

Politics

Mamata Banerjee sets up inquiry panel to probe Pegasus scandal

Politics

MLA says was offered Rs. 1cr to topple Jharkhand government

Politics

Related News

Mamata Banerjee sets up inquiry panel to probe Pegasus scandal

Politics

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

Modi cancels Bengal poll visit tomorrow; to chair COVID-19 meetings

Politics

'People's pain bigger': Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee addresses poll rally

Politics

West Bengal News

'Khela Hobe Diwas' will remember football fans killed 40yrs ago

Politics

BJP to protest Bengal 'post-poll violence' with dharna in Delhi

Politics

Record 100% pass percentage registered in WB Class 10 examination

India

Bengal fishermen net year's first Hilsa haul

India

Nine fishermen killed as trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

India
Trending Topics